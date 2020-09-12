Few people enter into a relationship with the express intention of committing infidelity. However, the harrowing truth is that cheating is definitely a reality for far too many couples. In fact, approximately 16 percent of married women and men admit to having been unfaithful, according to a report.
Trust is the biggest thing which makes any relationship strong, so it is very important to trust the partner. When we love someone, we trust him/her completely. But it is not right to blindly trust anyone.
Keep an eye on everything. If there are some things that make you feel strange, you should be a little cautious about your relationship. You should pay attention to some partner’s habits.
Let’s know which habits are not right for your relationship or let’s have a look into some habits/signs that your partner is cheating on you.
- If you are in a relationship, people usually share everything with the partner. They love each other very much. If you ask for their phone for some work and if they suddenly shrug or do not want to give the phone. Even if they give a phone, it is after they delete some stuff. When you see this habit then you need to be cautious.
- If your partner had X girlfriend/boyfriend, but despite being in a new relationship with you, he/she still shares the X pictures or anything on social media, then it means that he is still not completely separated from past relationship. In such a situation, you should talk to your partner comfortably. Focus on your relationship.
- If you are committed to marriage with each other, but your partner hesitates to introduce you to his friends, or does not want to mention his relationship to anyone. If he/she refuses to share any photo or status with you on social media, then it should make you think. It may also mean that they do so due to family or some other reason. So you should calmly talk about it with a partner.
