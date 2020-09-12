Few people enter into a relationship with the express intention of committing infidelity. However, the harrowing truth is that cheating is definitely a reality for far too many couples. In fact, approximately 16 percent of married women and men admit to having been unfaithful, according to a report.

Trust is the biggest thing which makes any relationship strong, so it is very important to trust the partner. When we love someone, we trust him/her completely. But it is not right to blindly trust anyone.

Keep an eye on everything. If there are some things that make you feel strange, you should be a little cautious about your relationship. You should pay attention to some partner’s habits.

Let’s know which habits are not right for your relationship or let’s have a look into some habits/signs that your partner is cheating on you.