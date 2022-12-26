Mumbai: ‘It didn’t appear to be a case of suicide’, Cooper Hospitals’ mortuary servant Roopkumar Shah has been quoted as saying by ANI News Agency regarding the post-mortem of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who allegedly died by suicide in June 2020. Coming more than two years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death this shocking piece of information will once more reignite the debate about the actor’s death. Roopkumar Shah, the mortuary servant of the Cooper Hospital, where Rajput’s post mortem was conducted made the claim and stated that there were marks of injury on Rajput’s body.

“When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s body it didn’t appear to be a case of suicide. There were injury marks on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later,” Roopkumar has been quoted as saying.

Roopkoomar also said that he had informed his seniors of the injury marks, who then allegedly told him that it will be ‘discussed later’.

Roopkoomar alleged that Rajput was murdered. “It’s doctor’s job as to what to write in the post-mortem report. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them the same thing,” Roopkoomar added.

BJP MLA from Mumbai’s Andheri West Ameet Satam shared a video of Roopkumar talking about the alleged injury marks on Rajput’s body.

See link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1607260440794660864

Roopkoomar said that to him Rajput’s death was a clear case of murder. “Rajput was a great actor. He has acted in many films and if such a person commits suicide, we will handle his dead body properly. How can a person beaten on his hands and feet hang himself?” Roopkoomar asked.