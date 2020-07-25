Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s final movie ‘Dil Bechara’ with debutant Sanjana Sanghi is proving to be one emotional roller-coaster ride for fans. Millions of fans watched the movie on Disney+Hotstar after it was released on the OTT platform Friday evening.
Dear Manny, Invisible man bhi red filter lagane se dikh jaata hai. Instagram has all the colored filters your heart can desire. Bolo, kaun sa wala lagaun ki aap dikh jao? Kehte hai pyaar neend ki tarah hota hai, dheere se aata hai, Phir ekdum se aap usmai khojate hai. was that your strategy all along? Because you sneaked into our lives with battisi wali hasi and filmy lines so quietly that i started to smile whenever you smiled on screen. Not once did i think that it's the last time. The last time I'll hear you laugh and cry and be a star! But as i say this, i realize that this world wasn't made for you. You were too engrossed in your sound track to fit into it's harmony that doesn't let people sing off key. that doesn't change the fact i miss you all the same, i do. You're like a abhimanyu veer song, headphones or not; you're always playing in the background. Manny, when your movie was screened people went crazy. Theaters khule nahi hai, why i can't explain. Too depressing stuff. Par seetiyan band hi nahi ho rahi. My neighbor is laughing and crying simultaneously while looking at her phone. So is my sister. And so am I. When Dr. Jha asked what you wanted from life, you said that you wanted to be a hero. Well, guess what? You are one. Itna popular ki thalaiva bhi impress ho jaye. Anyway like JP said, kuch jyada hi emotional hogaya. Thank you for being here Manny, even for a small infinity. Even though you broke our hearts, i have no complaints. It has been a privilege to have my heart broken by you. Thank you for deciding to live your life like it's a grand design and not a small blueprint of ticking time. And most of all, thank you for being making us smile. I know you're not here, main tumhara keeps stopping midway and rewinding itself. But can we just pretend, please? Can we pretend that you can hear when i sing Tum Naa Huwe Mere Toh Kya, Mere Chanda Main Tumhara Sitara Raha…. Seri, Immanuel Rajkumaar Junior?
So many fans were watching the movie that Hotstar crashed at one time. Everyone who has watched the movie is raving about how outstanding the actor is. Well, there is a sad news for the makers. The film has become a target of piracy hours after its release.
Notorious website, Tamilrockers has leaked the movie online. It seems Dil Bechara has been leaked in HD quality and is available for free download. This is indeed disappointing. Tamilrockers is known to target every big film that releases in India. There has been huge anticipation around Dil Bechara with fans wanting to make it a huge blockbuster.
Thank you sushant for entertaining us and giving memorable performances You left a very important mark in Indian cinema It breaks our heart to even think about you Here is small little tribute from all of us🙏 #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput @gautamikawale @abhyudaya_mohan @nikkkhil @salonayyy @sejalkumar1195 @akashdodeja @anishadixit @kunal_chhabhria @beyounick @madangowri @ahsaassy_ @anmolsachar @beerbiceps @jatt_prabhjot @mallikadua @technicalguruji @carryminati
The movie is a remake of the Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars. Everyone who has seen the film on the OTT platform is raving about it. The performances from the lead pair and Sashwata Mukherjee are getting immense love. Social media has been full of comments praising late Sushant Singh Rajput. In the film, he dies in the climax. In the context of what has happened in reality, it has become damn tough for every admirer. People are praising Sanjana Sanghi as well.
