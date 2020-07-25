Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s final movie ‘Dil Bechara’ with debutant Sanjana Sanghi is proving to be one emotional roller-coaster ride for fans. Millions of fans watched the movie on Disney+Hotstar after it was released on the OTT platform Friday evening.

So many fans were watching the movie that Hotstar crashed at one time. Everyone who has watched the movie is raving about how outstanding the actor is. Well, there is a sad news for the makers. The film has become a target of piracy hours after its release.

Notorious website, Tamilrockers has leaked the movie online. It seems Dil Bechara has been leaked in HD quality and is available for free download. This is indeed disappointing. Tamilrockers is known to target every big film that releases in India. There has been huge anticipation around Dil Bechara with fans wanting to make it a huge blockbuster.

The movie is a remake of the Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars. Everyone who has seen the film on the OTT platform is raving about it. The performances from the lead pair and Sashwata Mukherjee are getting immense love. Social media has been full of comments praising late Sushant Singh Rajput. In the film, he dies in the climax. In the context of what has happened in reality, it has become damn tough for every admirer. People are praising Sanjana Sanghi as well.