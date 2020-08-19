Mumbai: Choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar, a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, believes the late actor cannot commit suicide. Ganesh adds that Sushant had stopped him from committing suicide during his low phase.

“Sushant cannot commit suicide. There was a time when he had stopped me from committing suicide. So obviously he was a very positive person and he cannot commit suicide,” Ganesh Hiwarkar told IANS.

Recalling his own suicide attempt incident, Ganesh said: “A girl had dumped me and I went into depression. I had suicidal thoughts and was so unhappy that I just wanted to end my life at that point of time. Sushant was very close to me, so I opened up to him, sharing my pain. At that time, Sushant stood by me and prevented me from committing suicide. He acted as a huge support to me at that point of my life. I don’t know what would have happened if he was not around. He was that sort of a friend.”

Sushant Singh Rajput began as a background dancer in songs and stage shows before venturing into acting, first on television and then in Bollywood. Ganesh and Sushant have been close friends right from the days when that latter was struggling find a break as an actor.

“We have been friends from his days of struggle. We have done so many shows together. I am deeply upset at his demise. All I can say is that I personally feel a person like him can never commit suicide,” said Ganesh.

Just a few days ago, Ganesh Hiwarkar has shared a video on his unverified Instagram account where he stands with his hands folded and says: “We deserve to know the truth, justice for Sushant, CBI for SSR.”

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence June 14. On Sunday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted calling the actor’s death a murder. The late actor’s family has also suspected foul play and has sought an “unbiased investigation” by the CBI.