Sambalpur: A suspected mucormycosis or black fungus patient has died at VIMSAR, Burla in Sambalpur district, superintendent of the facility Lalmohan Nayak said Monday.

Giving details of the case, Nayak said the patient with black fungus symptoms was admitted to VIMSAR 5-6 days back. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the ICU. Since he was in ICU tests required for confirmation of black fungus infection could not be carried out.

Nayak however, asserted that the person had most of the symptoms usually found in a black fungus-infected patient. However, as tests could not be carried out, he decided to call it a suspected case of black fungus.

It should be stated here that Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra had informed Sunday that 25 black fungus patients have been identified in the state. “With respect to black fungus cases, if compared to other states, we are in a better position,” he had stated.

PNN