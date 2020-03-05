Sambalpur: A man, who recently returned from Dubai, was admitted to the isolation ward of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR), Burla in Sambalpur district with suspected novel coronavirus symptoms. He was found suffering from prolonged cold, fever and cough, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The youth was admitted at the special cell of VIMSAR made for the coronavirus-affected patients, Wednesday. His blood and swab samples have been collected and sent for examination, the bulletin said.

This is the second corona virus suspected case in VIMSAR. A week back, a youth from Hemgiri locality of Sundargarh district was admitted to the special ward of VIMSAR for showing symptoms similar to coronavirus patients.

He was engaged in a company in South Korea and had returned to his village some days back.

