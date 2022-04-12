Toronto/Ghaziabad: The Toronto Police announced Tuesday that a 39-year-old man, who is believed to have shot and killed 21-year-old Indian student Kartik Vasudev in Canada, has been arrested. The victim, who hailed from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Canada in January to pursue higher education, according to his family. Kartik Vasudev was shot Thursday evening at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Kartik was just outside the Sherbourne subway station last Thursday when he was approached by a stranger. Unprovoked, this man shot Kartik multiple times, killing him,” Toronto Police Service chief James Ramer told reporters Tuesday.

The police identified the suspect as Richard Jonathan Edwin, who was charged with another homicide last Saturday. Edwin’s second victim was Elijah Eleazar Mahepath (35), who was walking westbound on the north side of Dundas Street East near George Street, police said.

Ramer told the reporters that the suspect behind both the homicides was in police custody and described the incidents as ‘random attacks’.

Detective Sergeant Terry Browne of the Homicide Department, Toronto Police, said Kartik was shot ‘multiple times’ and he was in a ‘defenceless position’ the whole time.

“The suspect that we are referring to for both shootings, has no criminal background. We are doing a very deep dive to find out his criminal background, to find out who this person is, where he has been and who he has been associating with,” Browne said when asked about the motive.

“With regard to the two victims, there is nothing to suggest that he knew either of them. More importantly what we believe at this stage anyways is what we do describe as random, a chance meeting, a chance passing and the reason only known to the suspect,” Browne added.

In Ghaziabad, Kartik’s father Jitesh Vasudev informed he has been informed about the arrest by the Canadian police officials. He said Kartik had spent the last three years studying hard to be accepted into the school in Toronto. The last time he and his wife spoke to their son was Thursday afternoon.

“He (Kartik) was a very polite, sensitive, a very loyal child. Everybody, family, friends, everybody loves him very much,” the victim’s father said.