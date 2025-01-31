Mumbai: Hindi film actress Swara Bhasker has shared a new update, revealing that her X account may have been hacked.

On Friday, the Veere De Wedding actress took to her Instagram and posted a screenshot of her X account and wrote, “And now… my Twitter/ X account it would seem HAS BEEN HACKED!.” The first image read, “*Update* More drama with my X account.”

The text in the next image says, “I was locked out of my account on 30th Jan following a copyright violation charge that I have appealed against. Following this, I tried to change my password and re-access my X account but was unable. Then, I received an email claiming that two-factor authentication was turned off. And the following day 31 Jan I have received an email which says some unknown account has accepted a delegation invite from my handle and can now post, send DMs, and create lists and groups.”

“I have not sent anyone any such invitation. The blue tick verified account @reallySwara is still visible on X but I now have no access to it. It seems my account has been hacked.”

In an earlier post, the Swara slammed X after her account was suspended over alleged copyright violations. In a detailed post, she outlined the reasons behind the suspension, stating that one of the flagged images featured the popular slogan “Gandhi Hum Sharmindaa Hain, Tere Qaatil Zindagi Hain,” a well-known slogan from the progressive movement in India. The actress also defended the use of the image, claiming it was an urban, modern folk idiom with no copyright attached to it.

Sharing a screenshot of her suspended X account, Swara wrote, “You can’t make this stuff up!!!!) Dear X, Two images from two tweets have been marked as ‘copyright infringements’. Basis which my X account is locked / disabled, I can’t access it and permanent suspension has been approved by your teams.One with an orange background and text in Hindi Devnaagri script reading “Gandhi Hum Sharmindaa hain, Tere qaatil zindagi hain” is a popular slogan of the progressive movement in India. There is no copyright violation. It is akin to urban modern folk idiom.”

Her post further read, “The second image marked as a violation is an image of MY OWN child with her face concealed waving an Indian flag and with writing ‘HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY India. How can this possibly be a copyright infringement ???? Who has a copyright on my child’s likeness??? Both of these complaints are ridiculous and untenable by any rational, logical and objective understanding of any legal definition of copyright. If these tweets have been mass reported they are aimed to harass the user I.e. myself and are aimed at suppressing my freedom of speech and expression. Kindly review and reverse your decision.”