Ankara: Syria’s interim government has requested Turkiye’s support to strengthen its defence capabilities, Turkish officials said, following sectarian violence over the past two weeks that increased tensions in Syria and drew intervention by Israel.

The defence ministry officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity according to procedures, said Wednesday that Syria has also sought assistance to combat “terrorist organisations,” including the Islamic State group.

Turkiye, which has long expressed readiness to assist Syria, was working toward providing training, advisory services and technical support to help strengthen Syria’s defence capacity, the officials added.

AP