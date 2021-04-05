Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu took to her social media to announce that she has started shooting for her film, Shabaash Mithu, Monday.

She posted a picture in cricket-gear and wrote: “Let’s go…. Day 1 ! #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue.”

The actress has been keeping fans updated with her preparations for the film. She has been posting pictures of her training sessions.

The film is based on the life of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj.

Meanwhile, Taapsee will be seen in the film Looop Lapeta, which is a Hindi remake of the German hit Run Lola Run. The film also stars actor Tahir Raj Bhasin. Besides this, the actress is also part of the film Haseen Dilruba. This has been directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in the film Rashmi Rocket.