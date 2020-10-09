Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared pictures from her Maldives trip, with sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu. The three are having a great time in the Maldives enjoying their vacation to the hilt. Taapsee Pannu said that she has never enjoyed so much as she did during the trip with her sisters.

Taapsee took to her verified Instagram account to stunning photographs of her ‘much-needed getaway’. She has flooded Instagram Stories with beautiful photographs from her vacation.

See links: https://www.instagram.com/p/CGFUySppLE6/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGEVAuFp0K4/

In one photo, posted Thursday evening, Taapsee is seen relaxing on a hammock at the beach. “#My 2 favourite times of the day… dawn and dusk. And this trip is making me feel I can never have enough of it. #Maldives #Holiday,” captioned the actress.

The actress also shared a video on Instagram Story where she is seen making sand art designed as a fish on the beach. Her sister Shagun is seen helping her.

In another video, Taapsee’s sister Evania can be seen strolling on the beach with her feet dipped in water.

Taapsee will next be seen in the films Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket. It should be stated here that Shabaash Mithu is the biopic on one of India’s most successful woman cricketers – Mithali Raj. In Rashmi Rocket, the actor plays the role of an athlete. Taapsee had gone through special training classes so that she could portray the role of an athlete correctly.

Recently Taapsee has been in the news for slamming those who had tragetted Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs related cases. She had also said that ‘justice’ was finally delivered to Rhea when the actor got bail a couple of days back. Taapsee has always been very clear in her opinions and had expressed happiness when Rhea got bail.