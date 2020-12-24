Bhubaneswar: In a major development Thursday, tainted IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak has admitted that he committed fraud. Allegations of fraud were leveled against him by travel agency ‘Sky King’.

Also read: Pari murder case: No further remand of prime accused, says SIT chief Arun Bothra

According to a source, Pathak made the confessions Wednesday while being interrogated by the cops. He also confessed that he had portrayed his son Akash as the managing director of a high profile automobile company.

The IFS officer also admitted that Akash was leading a luxurious lifestyle on his father’s money. “Chartered flights including accommodation at five star hotels and air tickets were booked through the travel agency on my name,” Abhay told the police.

Abhay was produced before Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court Thursday morning after completion of his two-day remand period. Later, he was sent to Jharpada jail here after the ADJ Court rejected his bail plea, a police official said.

It should be mentioned here that ‘Sky King’, lodged a complaint against Akash at the Kharavel Nagar police said. The company said, Akash had defrauded it to the tune of Rs 65 lakh.

PNN