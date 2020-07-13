Kabul: A Taliban suicide car bomber struck Monday in northern Afghanistan. It set off a gun battle between insurgents and government forces. Till the last reports that have gun in, at least nine people have been killed and over 60 injured, officials said.

The attack took place in the Samangan provincial capital of Aybak. Raz Mohamamd Khan, a provincial council member, said the nine dead included a woman. He said there were 63 wounded but warned those were only initial figures and that the casualty toll could rise further. At least two Taliban attackers were killed in the shootout, Khan added.

Earlier, a provincial hospital chief, Abdul Khalil Musadiq, said at least 43 wounded — mostly civilians, including children — were taken to hospitals in the area.

The bomber targeted the intelligence service department in Aybak. The explosion was a signal for Taliban fighters to storm in and engage the Afghan forces in a shootout. This information was given by Mohammad Hashim Sarwari, deputy chief for the provincial council. He said the blast was so strong it was heard miles away and damaged buildings and homes within a wide radius.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban said the attack has been carried out by the group.

The fighting lasted for hours and details remained sketchy because of the remote area.

Samangan is an ancient caravan route. It has seen an uptick in Taliban attacks. However, there have also been clashes between rival warlords in the area. Some Islamic militants, mostly Uzbeks affiliated more with the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, are also active there.

The Taliban attacked checkpoints in northern Kunduz province Sunday, killing at least 14 members of the Afghan security forces. This information was given by Esmatullah Muradi, a spokesman for the provincial governor.