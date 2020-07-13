Madurai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of a father-son duo in alleged police torture in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, moved a local court here Monday. The CBI moved the court seeking custody of five accused policemen in the incident including an inspector. Principal District and Sessions Judge Hemant Kumar directed the police to produce the accused Tuesday morning.

The judge issued the order after CBI filed a petition. In it, the CBI sought the custody of Inspector Sridhar and sub-inspectors Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan, for seven days. The plea would be taken up for hearing July 14 when the police would produce the accused in the court.

A CBI team led by an Additional SP is investigating the death of P Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks. They were allegedly thrashed in the Sathankulam police station in Tuticorin last month for violating lockdown norms. The alleged thrashing led to their death. The incident led to a nationwide outrage.

Bennicks and Jeyaraj died June 22 and 23 respectively after their arrest June 19 following alleged torture by some police personnel. They were held for alleged violation of lockdown norms.

So far a total of 10 policemen have been arrested by the CB-CID, whom the Madras High Court had directed to probe the case. After that the CBI took over, after the Tamil Nadu government transferred the investigation to the premier central agency.