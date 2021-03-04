Mumbai: Actress Tara Sutaria looks stunning in a new black and white picture she has shared on social media.

Tara posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen posing in front of a mirror.

“Back to the 90’s Back to black and white for our routine #PostPackUpShot,” she wrote as caption.

Tara will soon be seen in the Bollywood remake of the Telugu hit Rx100, which is also going to mark the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahaan Shetty. Besides this, she has been roped in for Ek Villain and Heropanti 2.