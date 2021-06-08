Bhubaneswar: The bureaucrats often go scot-free even after committing blatant irregularities while in office. Wielding their clout, the bureaucrats manage to suppress the probe in the alleged corruption cases and Odisha is no different on this count.

The undue delay in completion of the probe into the allegations of irregularities during the appointment of 14 system managers for the Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) is a glaring example of bureaucratic ruse to sweep such matters under the rug.

An RTI reply exposed that Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) is yet to complete the investigation into illegal appointment of the system managers in 2013-14. The applicant, Pradip Kumar Pradhan, had sought the details regarding the date on which the inquiry was completed and the particular date of submission of the report.

The PIO of RCS office revealed April 28 that the enquiry into the matter is still in progress.

“Inquiry in connection with illegal appointment of 14 system managers by OSCB is under process. Hence, the relevant information as sought cannot be supplied as per Section 8 of the RTI Act,” replied the PIO. The RCS in its February 2020 letter had directed the Assistant RCS, Chandrakant Mohanty, to investigate the allegations and submit a probe report within a month.

Notably, OSCB had issued an advertisement seeking application from interested candidates with B Tech /MSc in Computer Sc/MCA degree and 2 years of experience for the appointment of 14 system managers during the incumbency of Sethy in 2013. The state Vigilance directorate too found prima facie evidence in connection with the allegations and reportedly informed the government seeking an open enquiry into the matter.

However, the General Administration (Vigilance) department sidelined the request for open enquiry and instructed the Secretary of department of Cooperation to conduct a departmental inquiry January 1, 2020.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Pradhan alleged that the OSCB officials avoided Institute of Banking Personnel Selection and initiated the recruitment process on their own. Pradhan also accused the officials of showing undue favours to some selected candidates.

Gyan Ranjan Mohapatra, OP