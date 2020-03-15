Kalahandi: Kalahandi police arrested Sunday a teacher for spreading rumours pertaining to coronavirus outbreak on the social media. The accused has been identified as Bindu Mahananda. He was arrested under the direction of Kalahandi SP Battula Gangadhar.

According to sources, the teacher had allegedly posted news about a person being infected with coronavirus at Khaliakani village on social media. He said that the man had returned from Bangalore with the disease. The report turned out to be fake during verification following which action was initiated against the teacher.

Earlier this week, Rayagada police had arrested a person March 13 for spreading rumours about the disease on social media platforms.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has prepared and issued ‘Odisha COVID-19 guidelines’ based on Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 which makes the act of spreading rumours a punishable offence under the law.

The teacher claimed that he was innocent and someone had played mischief using his mobile phone.

PNN