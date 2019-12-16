Malkangiri: In a bid to ensure regular conductance of classes in the remote areas of Malkangiri district, the state government has decided to form teacher clusters in the region, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Sunday.

School students of as many as seven gram panchayats will be benefited by the initiative for which Rs 8 crore will be spent. Facility for accommodation of 15 teachers will be provided in the first phase and the foundation stone for the teacher cluster will be laid December 18, Dash added. Lack of proper road has been affecting commuting of teachers to their respective schools in the remote areas of the district.