Rourkela: A government Sanskrit school at Vedvyas in Rourkela has been functioning for the past 10 years under the sole supervision of a Grade-IV employee, raising serious concerns over the quality of education for its 180 students.

The Gurukul Vedvyas Government Sanskrit School, established in 1965, offers education from Class VI to Class X, combining traditional Vedic studies with upper primary and secondary-level curricula. However, the institution has been operating without a permanent headmaster or appointed teachers for over a decade.

As a result, students, around 90 per cent of whom belong to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, are reportedly being deprived of proper academic instruction. Local residents and students have alleged that the absence of qualified teaching staff has severely disrupted the learning process.

Despite its recognition as a prominent government educational institution in the Vedvyas area, the prolonged shortage of teachers has undermined students’ fundamental right to education. Intellectuals and community members have also pointed out that the situation amounts to a blatant violation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Students from distant areas enrol in the school with the aim of gaining knowledge in Vedas and Upanishads and securing a better future. However, sources say the institution has failed to meet these expectations due to the lack of proper teaching personnel.

Locals and students have demanded immediate intervention by the authorities, urging the appointment of permanent teachers to restore normal academic functioning.

When contacted, District Education Officer Muralidhar Behera said that no government approval has yet been received for teacher recruitment in Sanskrit schools. “Once approval is granted, necessary teachers will be appointed in the school,” he said.

He added that if the Grade-IV employee currently managing the school submits a written report highlighting the issues, deputation teachers may be assigned temporarily based on necessity.