Keonjhar: One day after reopening of the schools across the state, teachers and staff of five schools in Keonjhar district were penalised for paying scant regards to COVID-19 guidelines in their institutions.

The District Education Officer’s order stated that the salaries of the teachers and staff have been put on hold.

The salaries of headmasters, teaching and non-teaching staff of SMR High School, Jharbelda (aided), Government High School, Khireitangiri, Bishoipat Government High School, Jamunaposi, PMB High School, Bolaniposi (new GIA) and Jhalamani High School, Denuan (new GIA) are held up for the month January 2021 until further clearance, stated the order.

Sources said, the DEO had visited different schools in the district Friday, the first day of reopening of the schools across the state after remaining closed for about nine months.

During his visit, he found negligence on part of school authorities and violation of COVID-19 SoP issued by the State School & Mass Education Department regarding the reopening of schools.

