Bhubaneswar: MindFire Solutions, Sunday, organised the fourth edition of ‘TechBhubaneswar’ at a City hotel. The event was inaugurated by Manoj Mishra, Secretary, Electronics and IT, Government of Odisha. President-CEO of MindFire Solutions Chinmay Panda was also present.

Chief operating officer (COO) of MindFire Soumya Mishra said, “The conference aims to bring information technology (IT) specialists from across the globe under one roof where they can share their experiences and learning with the enthusiasts.” Over 1,000 software professionals attended the conference.

In this fourth edition, 16 eminent industrialists delivered their speech on various IT aspects. The eminent speakers were Girish Nuli (CEO-Antara), Vinod Harith (Founder of CMO axis) and Kumar Rangaranjan (OD of Slang Labs and founder of Little Eye labs). MindFire Solutions has been organising TechBhubaneswar for the last four years.