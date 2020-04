Hyderabad: A man, who had consumed poison, died when an ambulance in which he was being shifted to a hospital rammed into a truck in Telangana Sunday.

The accident occurred near Ugravai Stage in Kamareddy district when the ambulance lost control and hit the truck.

According to police, a resident of Yellareddy village had consumed poison over some personal issue. He was being shifted in an ambulance to a private hospital in Yellareddypet in neighbouring Rajanna Sircilla district.

IANS