Nuapada: Political tension gripped Nuapada district after a blank firing incident in Komna late Friday night involving the personal security officer (PSO) of Koraput MLA Raghuram Machha.

Following the incident, the Congress filed a written complaint at the Komna police station, demanding immediate action against the accused.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and suspended the PSO. According to police reports, a single round of blank fire was discharged near a hotel in Komna where MLA Machha was staying.

The incident created panic among local residents. Based on the Congress complaint, police registered a case (319/25) and took PSO Dambaru Hantal into custody. His service firearm has been seized.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ranjit Naik confirmed that Koraput Superintendent of Police Rohit Verma has suspended the PSO.

The investigation has been assigned to Sub-Inspector Minati Badanayak. Congress leaders alleged that firing a weapon during the election process was an attempt to intimidate voters and influence the by-election in favour of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Such an act constitutes a criminal offence under law and could not have occurred without the MLA’s direct support,” the Congress stated in its complaint.