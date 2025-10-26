Koraput: While Deomali, Odisha’s highest peak, continues to attract nature lovers and adventure tourists, it is the effort of local youth entrepreneurs that has significantly boosted tourism in the region in recent years.

However, local youth entrepreneurs say a recent ban on private tent setups has jeopardised both their livelihoods and the tourism growth they helped create.

More than 40 local youths gathered at the District Collector’s office Saturday to protest the decision, which they said has left them jobless.

For years, government initiatives to promote tourism at Deomali have progressed slowly, with limited tourism infrastructure and visitor facilities.

In contrast, local youths began offering camping tents, food services, and tourist assistance, efforts that quickly turned Deomali into a popular weekend and trekking destination.

“Tourists come because we provide the experience they look for. Without us, visitors only come, take photos, and leave.

We have turned Deomali into a night-stay adventure destination,” said Siba Majhi, a young entrepreneur.

He added that the group is willing to operate under proper licensing, safety measures, and eco-friendly norms.

The protesters argued that rather than supporting their contribution to tourism development, the ban has pushed many families into financial hardship and could reduce tourist footfall during the winter season.

They urged officials to reconsider the ban, saying their efforts are essential to continuing Deomali’s tourism growth story.