Srinagar: A terrorist, involved in the murder of a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer here, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Srinagar district Friday, officials said. “Killer of martyr PSI Arshid killed in Bemina encounter,” police tweeted quoting IG, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The encounter ensued after a joint team of the police and the Army, which cordoned off the area for a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under fire from the hiding terrorists and retaliated.

Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmad was shot dead September 12 from a close range in Khanyar area of Srinagar. He was unarmed at that time.

This is the second encounter Friday in Kashmir. Earlier, one terrorist involved in a recent civilian killing was gunned down in Pulwama district. Identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh from Srinagar, he was said to be involved in the killing of Mohammad Shafi Dar, 45, a resident of SD Colony, Batmalloo near his residence October 2.