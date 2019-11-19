San Francisco: A Tesla Supercharger station in New Jersey caught fire due to unknown reasons and the Electric Vehicle (EV) maker is investigating the situation.

The blaze broke out at a Tesla Supercharger station situated at a Wawa convenience store in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Wawa is a chain of convenience stores and fuel stations that has partnered with the EV maker to provide Supercharger locations.

Yesterday, an ‘issue’ caused a fire at the Supercharger station located at Wawa’s Parsippany, New Jersey store, reported Monday quoting a reputed channel.

“Tesla had an issue with their cabinet and the power has been shut off while they are investigating. Our store was unaffected as it is on a completely separate power line,” a Wawa spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

Such incidents are not new. Earlier in June, a Tesla Model S car stationed at a Supercharger station in Antwerp, Belgium caught fire while hooked up to a charger without any apparent reason.