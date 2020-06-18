Bhubaneswar: The state Directorate of Textiles has planned to revive the sector in order to provide employment to skilled migrants who have returned to Odisha during the Covid-induced lockdown.

The department has asked the zonal officers to collect information on migrants who have returned to Odisha and have expertise in textiles and apparel sector. The Block Development Officers (BDOs) and the district administration are likely to be roped in for the purpose. The government has also entrusted the task of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for formulating a new scheme for revival and development of power loom sector in the state in consultation with domain experts.

Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) is likely to be consulted for capacity building of weavers and unemployed youths to create employment opportunities.

The department has now asked its constituent agencies to identify litigation-free lands available in different defunct spinning mills, textile mills and power loom units of the state. Details have been sought for an action plan for disposal of movable assets of different spinning mills under liquidation with special date line for execution.

According to sources, the top officials from different related departments recently had an internal meeting to decide on ways forward to revive the sector. It is speculated that a new scheme on 10 per cent yarn subsidy for the individual weavers and master weavers is to be formulated under the State Plan by June 25, 2020.

The department is also mulling to introduce innovative marketing strategy with adoption of credit card facility to government employees.

Steps are likely to be taken to move government in Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department for placement of budget of different departments for purchase of fabrics from leading marketing organisations like Boyanika, Sambalpuri Bastralaya and others.

The government has already started skill mapping of the returnees. The department plans to chip in a number of skilled and semi skilled labourers who have recently returned to the state after working in the textile sectors of Surat and other areas.