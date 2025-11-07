Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Sanskrit aspirants from across the state staged a massive protest Thursday in front of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) office here, protesting the delay in the release of the merit list for Sanskrit teacher posts. The agitators pointed out that merit lists for all other language and subject categories have already been published.

Protesters from various districts of Odisha gathered outside the OSSC office, raising slogans against the state government and the commission. The protesters alleged that document verification for language teacher posts, including Sanskrit, PCM, CBZ, PET, Urdu and Telugu was completed by October 22, 2025.

While the OSSC released merit lists for other languages by November 4, the Sanskrit teacher merit list continues to be withheld without explanation. The aspiring Sanskrit teachers staged a sit-in protest in front of the OSSC office, demanding the immediate release of the merit list and accusing the Commission of neglecting Sanskrit language and education. “If merit lists for all other subjects could be published on time, why has the Sanskrit merit list alone been left out? We demand its immediate release, or we will intensify our protest soon,” said one of the protestors. The demonstrators urged the OSSC to resolve the issue without further delay and ensure transparency in the recruitment process. They also appealed to the state government to intervene and deliver justice to the aggrieved Sanskrit teacher aspirants.