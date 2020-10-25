Durga Puja this year in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar have been quite different due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The usual gaiety, the pomp, the splendor fun and festivity all have gone missing. People are guarded with thousands not even ready to go pandal hopping fearing they may contract the disease. Yes, there are some who are braving the situation, but then with restrictions in place they have not been able to enjoy. None is complaining though and why should they also. It is the new normal now… wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene. The Odisha government has also done a splendid job in checking the spread of COVID-19 by enforcing discipline in a proper manner. Durga Puja will again return next year, by which time one hopes that the COVID-19 vaccine will come into the market. Till then it is better to watch Durga Puja online. Orissa POST brings to you some of the prominent puja pandals in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

PNN