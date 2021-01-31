Bhubaneswar: The film industry overjoyed with the government finally allowing for 100 per cent occupancy in movie halls and multiplexes. The question however, is whether people will flock the movie halls keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. However, even then a number of blockbusters are expected to be released this year. Some of them certainly will turn out to be huge hits while others may not have the money boxes ringing.

These are some of the top movie releases expected this year

Sooryavanshi

This Akshay Kumar-starrer is the third film in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham and Simmba. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Sooryavanshi is expected to release in the first quarter of the year. The film was slated for release in March 2020, but that did not happen due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

83

This movie is about India’s World Cup victory in 1983 and is directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer Singh don’s the hat of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. Ranveer’s real life wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil’s wife Romi Dev. This film is also expected to release by March this year.

Bell Bottom

Akshay seems to be in mood to make up for the lost time. He has completed the shoot of his next film, Bell Bottom in a start-to-finish schedule during the pandemic. He has also confirmed April 2 as the release date of the film. The film has Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta playing important roles.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

The Salman Khan-starrer action-drama missed its Eid release last year. However, it will hit the screens on Eid this year. The film also features Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Theatre-owners and distributers had requested Salman to release the film only in theatres and the star had agreed.

Satyameva Jayate 2

Salman Khan’s Radhe is all set to clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 on Eid this year. John had confirmed the release date a few months ago. The film will release May 14, 2021.

Black Widow

Marvel superhero film Black Widow is expected to release in the US May 7. It may also be released in India on the same date. The film stars Scarlett Johansson and is one of the most eagerly awaited films this year.

Sharmaji Namkeen

Rishi Kapoor was working on this film when he died last year. Paresh Rawal has stepped in to play the same character. The film will be released September 4, which incidentally is Rishi’s birthday.

Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her action film Dhaakad and has already booked the Gandhi Jayanti weekend for its release. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in interesting roles, will hit theatres October 1.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited sports drama will see him portray the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. It will arrive in theatres October 15. It was under Rahim that India won their only Asiad gold in 1962.

Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu has just wrapped up the shoot of her sports film, Rashmi Rocket. She plays a Gujarati athlete in the film which also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pathak. The release date has not been announced by the makers but it is expected to release this year.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer had wrapped up the shoot of Jayeshbhai Jordaar a few months ago but the film is yet to get its release date. The humorous entertainer set in Gujarat is directed by debutant Divyaang Thakkar and is expected to release this year.

Laal Singh Chadda

The Aamir Khan-starrer is the official adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film marks Aamir’s reunion with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It missed its release date last Christmas and is now expected to arrive this Christmas.