Hyderabad: Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was issued notice to appear before police Tuesday as part of ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of Pushpa-2 December 4, police sources said. The actor was asked to appear at 11 AM, Chikkadpally Police Inspector Raju Naik said.

Allu Arjun said earlier that he would cooperate with the investigation.

The notice came a day after police commissioner C V Anand released a video showing the sequence of events at the theatre.

A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad December 4 and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s family.

Allu Arjun who was named as accused no 11 was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from prison here December 14 morning.