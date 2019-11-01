Like his eventful tenure on the field, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has had a flamboyant life off it also. Yuvraj Singh incidentally is one of the very few players to have been a part of the two World Cup-winning squads – the T20 World cup in 2007 and the 50 overs World Cup in 2011.

However, it can safely be stated here that Yuvraj is probably the only Indian cricketer to have allegedly dated and befriended the most number of actress of the Hindi film industry before his marriage to Hazel Keetch in 2016. The list is very long and Orissa POST takes a look at the alleged affairs that Yuvraj had with actresses.

The first actress to enter Yuvraj’s life was Kim Sharma who made her debut in the magnum opus Mohabbatein. The two reportedly were very close for four years. Many have said that Kim’s temper tantrums led to the breakup of the two while some said that Yuvraj’s mother was against the relationship.

After Yuvraj’s breakup with Kim Sharma, he is alleged to have dated another Mohabbatein star Preeti Jhangiani. However, this alleged affair did not last long. Both however, have denied repeatedly of ever being in a relationship.

The next actress to come into Yuvraj’s life was none other than Deepika Padukone. The two reportedly entered into a relationship after Yuvraj’s stupendous show in the 2007 T20 World Cup. According to many, Deepika Padukone threw a special birthday party for the all-rounder. Rumour states that it was Deepika who ended the relationship and for a lengthy period, Yuvi suffered mental depression.

Yuvraj, on the rebound after breaking up with the glamorous Deepika, then allegedly had a short affair with another actress – Minisha Lamba. In 2011, a photo of Yuvraj kissing Minisha Lamba surfaced on social media platforms. Minisha however, dismissed the photo by saying that it was not her, but her look-alike in the photo. Both also denied of ever being in a relationship.

In 2014 Yuvraj used to be seen going to parties with Neha Dhupia. Both seemed to be very close when they made public appearances. However, Neha have refuted that they were close. In fact, Neha later went on to marry one of Yuvi’s closest friends Angad Bedi.

During his tenure with Kings XI Punjab, news of Yuvi allegedly dating Preity Zinta also surfaced. Even though Preity Zinta vehemently rubbished the news, it still remained in public mind for some time. However, it has never been established that the two were in a relationship.

And then Hazel Keetch came into Yuvraj’s life. The two got engaged in November 2015 and tied the nuptial knot November 30, 2016. One can only wish the couple the best of happiness.

PNN & Agencies