Kantabanji: Four residents of Dumerchuan village of Hianl panchayat under this police limits in Bolangir district who were working at Parvatipuram in Andhra Pradesh as labourers finally reached their village Wednesday night, covering all the distance on foot.

The family members were equally happy and scared after these four labourers reached their village. They were naturally happy because they could get them back alive. At the same time they’re scared too as these four labourers are presently staying with them in the absence of quarantine facility in the village.

However, Auxiliary Nurse Mid-wife Pankajini Dora, Anganwadi worker Sabitri Suna, Laxmi Majhi, ASHA Rukhbati Jal met these returnees at their respective houses Thursday morning and prepared a report.

According to villagers, these four persons were working at a brick kiln at Parvatipuram. The lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak rendered them jobless.

Left with no money and option, they decided to walk back to their village. After walking for four to five days along the railway track, they finally reached their village Dumerchuan Wednesday night.

The villagers said they had immediately contacted sarpanch Harisingh Podh who advised them to send the four away from the village since the village is devoid of quarantine centre.

The villagers even tried to contact Turekela block development officer Manoranjan Panigrahi and Kantabanji tehsildar Ashok Majhi over phones but failed to get through.

Besides family members, the villagers are also in a state of panic, it was learnt.

PNN