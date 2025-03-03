Dreaming of a fresh start in a picturesque town or a quiet countryside retreat? Some destinations around the world are offering financial incentives to attract new residents.

Whether it’s affordable housing in Italy, cash grants in Switzerland, or business opportunities in Mauritius, these places are making relocation more appealing than ever. If you’re looking for a change of scenery—plus some extra cash—here are some locations that will pay you to move in!

These places will pay you to relocate:

Candela, Italy

This southern Italian town provides financial incentives ranging from €800 (USD 870) for singles to €2,000 (USD 2,175) for families who commit to making Candela their permanent home. Applicants must secure a job and invest in housing. Conveniently located near Naples, Candela blends urban charm with a quieter lifestyle.

Sicily, Italy

Sicily offers homes for just €1, provided buyers commit to renovating the property within three years at an estimated cost of €15,000 (USD 17,800) and deposit a refundable €5,000 (USD 5,900). With its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and exceptional cuisine, Sicily offers an affordable way to experience Italian culture.

Albinen, Switzerland

This picturesque Swiss village provides approximately 20,000 Swiss francs (around USD 21,000 to USD 22,000) per adult and an additional 10,000 Swiss francs (about USD 10,000 to USD 11,000) per child to new residents under 45 who purchase a home worth at least 200,000 Swiss francs and commit to living there for at least ten years. With stunning alpine scenery, Albinen is ideal for those seeking a peaceful lifestyle.

Ponga, Spain

To combat population decline, Ponga offers €3,000 (USD 3,262) to couples who settle in the town for at least five years, plus an additional €3,000 per child. This scenic region is perfect for families looking for a welcoming, close-knit community.

Saskatchewan, Canada

The province’s Graduate Retention Program offers up to CAD 20,000 (approximately USD 14,400 to USD 15,000) in tax rebates to graduates from approved institutions who live and work in Saskatchewan. Graduates can claim this rebate over seven to ten years. Saskatchewan provides a balance of urban living and outdoor adventure, making it an attractive destination for young professionals.

Mauritius

Mauritius offers various financial incentives for startups, including grants of up to 1 million Mauritian Rupees (approximately USD 22,000) through initiatives like the Seed Capital Scheme. The island nation boasts a strong economy, excellent education, free healthcare, and a tropical climate, making it an appealing relocation option for entrepreneurs.

Antikythera, Greece

Antikythera, Greece, has considered a limited program to attract families with multiple children, offering a monthly stipend of €500 for three years, along with free accommodation. However, this initiative is not an open invitation and has faced delays in implementation

Calabria, Italy

The Calabria region offers up to USD 30,358 to those relocating to villages with fewer than 2,000 residents. However, applicants must start a business or fill an in-demand job within 90 days of acceptance. The program aims to revitalize the local economy while attracting new residents.

Disclaimer: The relocation programs mentioned in this article come with specific conditions and eligibility criteria that may vary over time. Before making any decisions, it is essential to thoroughly research the requirements, assess the long-term prospects of relocating, and consult with legal or financial professionals for guidance.

PNN