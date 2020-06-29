Social distancing and wearing a mask are the two most important and basic things that can help you not contract the coronavirus disease.

In summer season due to sweat masks can make you uncomfortable and claustrophobic if you wear them for long periods.

Also, if you are not wearing it the right way can lead to many health ailments. Scientists and doctors also suggest that wearing it the wrong way can make you prone to many airborne diseases.

Also Read: https://www.orissapost.com/these-signs-indicate-you-are-not-drinking-enough-water/

Wearing masks during this COVID-19 pandemic has been made mandatory all over the world, however, coughing and sneezing continuously under your mask can cause you many health problems.

Although masks protect you from getting sick and from the people who have symptoms of cold or cough or COVID-19 but if you are coughing and sneezing into your mask then it cannot stop the bacteria as all the bad bacteria and germs goes into your body due to droplets present in your mask.

So the mask cannot stop the droplets, they can spread up to 3 feet of distance and even a brand new mask or a good quality mask can spread these droplets to a certain distance.

Nowadays there are different types, fabrics and patterns of masks available in the market but the best and most effective one is the N95 mask.

Make sure to wear a mask whenever you are talking to someone and choose the right size. Avoid touching it again and again, as it cut down the risk of COVID-19.