Banana is always available irrespective of seasons. Bananas give instant energy to the body and are widely recommended by doctors.

Today we will tell you the right way to buy banana. The qualities and taste of this fruit will remain the same by taking care of a few things while buying.

Always buy bananas that are completely yellow. Now whenever you take a banana from the market, take special care that the banana should be yellow in colour.

Do not buy bananas that have dark spots or black marks. Such bananas perish very quickly.

You should not buy excess bananas. Buy bananas as per your intake. For example, if you eat two bananas a day, buy bananas accordingly.

While buying a banana, keep in mind that the size of the banana should be slightly bigger and thicker. Such banana tastes good as they are fully ripened.

Never buy small sized bananas. Such bananas are raw from inside. Consuming these can cause stomach problems.

Bananas that are not fully ripe have greenness on their peels. Such bananas should not be consumed. You can buy these bananas, keep them at home and consume them after a few days of purchase.