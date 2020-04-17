Everyone’s relationship is different from the other. When two people are in a relationship, both face some problems. Many times situations arise that you have to consult other people to make it better. In this article let us tell you know how to make your relationship stronger.

First, one should always compliment and encourage each other in a relationship to keep positivity. Along with this, you should give personal space to your partner, you should not touch her phone without permission, nor should be answerable on small things.

If a misunderstanding develops or if one of you has broken the trust of the other, then your relationship is going to take a bad turn. One should never break the partner’s trust, if trust is. Trust is the basis of mutual respect.

If you do not like some of your partner’s habits, then tell him/her about it. Actually, in every relationship, some things have to be reconciled with each other.

Never expect in a relationship that your partner will change according to you, because everyone has his/her own habits and they should not try to change them forcibly. If you do this, it will spoil your relationship and it will turn sour.