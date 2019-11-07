Mumbai: Actress Raima Sen who has royal blood in her veins celebrates her 40th birthday today still being ‘happily single’. Raima Sen belongs to the royal family of Cooch Behar while her father is from a Tripura royal family. Also Raima’s paternal grandmother Illa Devi was the princess of Cooch Behar and the younger sister of the Maharani of Jaipur.

Incidentally Raima from her mother’s side belongs to an actors’ family. Her mother Moon Moon Sen has been seen in a number of Hindi and Bengali films. Moon Moon Sen had even acted with Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor in a film. Raima’s grandmother Suchitra Sen is a legend in the Bengali film industry. She and Uttam Kumar were one of the best romantic couple which Bengali cinema has ever seen.

Raima made her debut in 1999 with the film Godmother. But this film did not prove to be a success. The actress has also featured as a sex worker in Bollywood Diaries directed by KD Satyam and was in headlines for her brilliant portrayal of the character.

After Bollywood Diaries Raima did many films like Fun2shh, Honeymoon Travels Private Limited, Eklavya: The Royal Guard and Dus. Along with this, Raima also gained a standing in the Bengali film industry. Her performance in the film Chokher Bali was very much appreciated.