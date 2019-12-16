Mumbai: Laxmikant Berde is one of the names in cinema that took comedy to a different level.

Mostly seen in a comic role, whatever chance he got, he carried it out with great vigor.

Today on his death anniversary, let us tell you some facts related to him.

Laxmikant was fond of acting since childhood. He belonged to a middle-class family and grew up in a chawl (hut) and used to participate in dramas in school. Laxmikant joined the Marathi Sahitya Sangh to pursue a career in acting. After joining, he started getting side roles in Marathi films and continued it for some time. Then he got a job in a Marathi play called Toor-Toor.

Following which he started getting work and became a superhit actor. Laxmikant became the ‘Comedy King’ of Marathi cinema. He also acted in a few TV shows.

The film Dhoom Dhadaka made Laxmikant an overnight star. Berde did more than 200 Marathi and Hindi films.

Laxmikant’s first Hindi film was Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya starring Salman Khan in 1989. Some of his other popular Hindi films include Hum Aapke Hain Kaun..!, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Aarzoo, Saajan, Beta, 100 Days and Anari.

Berde also kept working as the lead actor in super hit Marathi stage plays like Shantecha Karta Chalu Aahe and others.

In Maine Pyar Kiya, he played the role of a servant. Sometimes his acting overshadowed the lead hero. The films Dhoom Dhadka and Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi proved to be milestones for him.

The actor’s personal life was like his films. Laxmikant married Roohi Berde who also worked in the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. After some time, the two separated without getting divorced. According to a report, Laxmikant then started dating actress Priya Arun.

According to a few reports, both of them had not made any official announcement about their marriage. In 2004, Laxmikant died due to kidney ailment. Few people know that Laxmikant was a very good ventriloquist and guitarist.