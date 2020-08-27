Chhatrapur: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Ganjam district, the administration here has increased testing from first week of August.

Ganjam district Thursday crossed two lakh COVID-19 testing, collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said.

Increased number of testing helped the district administration tracing out more positive cases in the district, the collector added.

According to Kulange, the district administration has decided to increasing the number of testing in the district so that all the suspected COVID-19 cases will undego tests which will help in reducing the local infections.

The plan of the district administration has worked as the daily positive number has fallen below 200-mark for the last couple of weeks.

On the other hand, Khurda and Cuttack district which had been following Ganjam in COVID-19 active positive cases, now have the highest number of active cases at 5,300 and 2,967 respectively against 1,737 active cases in Ganjam.

Notably, with 177 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in the district Thursday, the district’s total number of COVID-19 cases reached at 17,113. Out of the total cases 1,737 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals while 15,1854 patinets have recovered from the disease. As many as 183 persons succumbed to COVID-19 in the district.

PNN