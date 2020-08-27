Badamba: After the flood triggered by incessant rains in upper and downstream of Mahanadi submerged the shrine of Bhattarika, the goddess was shifted to a safer location Thursday morning.

The temple, located at Badamba on Mahanadi River banks in Athagarh area of Cuttack district, was inundated with floodwater following which the idol of goddess Bhattarika was relocated to higher grounds on top of a hill for worship by the temple administration and servitors.

According to reports, the floodwater was flowing 5 ft above the Huluhula Bridge, disrupting road communication between Tigiria and Subarnapur. Hundreds of acres of farmland have also been affected.

According to latest reports, water level inside the temple stood at over 4 ft. Incessant rain for the past four days has created a flood-like situation in Mahanadi River and villages such as Bangarasahi, Telania, Mugaheri, Kantapada and Mangarajpur were waterlogged, sources said.

The block administration said they visited various areas and took stock of the situation.

PNN