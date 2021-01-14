Mumbai: Superstar of the Hindi film industry Hrithik Roshan treated his fans Thursday with a beautiful video featuring him with his two sons. The day marked 21 years of release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. It was a movie that put Hrithik Roshan in the hearts of every Indian permanently.

In the video he shared on Instagram, Hrithik is seen enjoying a bicycle ride with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. He captioned the video using the hashtag ‘#daddycool’. As the trio enjoys their ride in an undisclosed destination, the words ‘High on love’ appear on screen.

See video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKBZ-MyH6jO/

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai went on to become a blockbuster that would establish his stature as a superstar. The Rakesh Roshan directorial also marked the debut of actress Ameesha Patel. However, Ameesha has faded into oblivion while Hrithik has continued to grow. His last film War grossed over Rs 400 crore.

Hrithik’s new film Fighter was announced on his birthday this year, January 10. The film co-stars Deepika Padukone and is directed by Siddharth Anand, who helmed Hrithik’s 2019 blockbuster War. This will be the first time that Deepika and Hrithik will feature together in a movie. Both of them have huge fan following and surely they are going to make a beeline for the film once it hits the screens.