Mumbai: Actress Tara Sutaria wakes up with warm licks by her pet dog Bailey. The actress took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture of her put pup standing next to her bedside.

On the image, she wrote: “How I’m woken up every morning (followed by little warm licks).”

Tara welcomed Bailey into her family last month. She had posted a photograph of her new pet dog and also tagged her sister Pia Sutaria and rumoured beau Aadar Jain.

“Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!! @aadarjain @piasutaria,” she had captioned the image.

Tara, who is also a singer, had her breakthrough in Bollywood with a starring role in “Student Of The Year 2” and was also seen pin the action film “Marjaavaan”.

She now has two films coming up — “Tadap” and “Ek Villain 2”. “Tadap” is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”. She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film.

Mohit Suri’s “Ek Villain 2”, co-stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.