Mumbai: Actor Tanuj Virwani, who is awaiting the launch of the second season of web show Inside Edge 2, has shared that he tried to follow Team India skipper Virat Kohli’s diet to get in shape for his character. Virat Kohli is known to be a vegan. He recently said that he felt better in life after turning vegetarian last year.

“Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I’ve never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian,” Kohli had tweeted then. And his diet has inspired Tanuj a lot.

“I wanted to get into a certain shape for the new season and after doing some research I managed to track down Kohli’s diet plan. After all,if you need inspiration to get into shape, you got to seek it from the best. It was a really tough in the beginning but slowly and gradually I mentally conditioned myself into believing that if he (Kohli) can do it, so can I. It’s all about mind over matter,” Tanuj Virwani said.

Tanuj has not completely turned vegan. He has only stopped eating red meat. Apart from Inside Edge 2, Tanuj, who is the son of actress Rati Agnihotri, will also be seen in shows like Cartel and Code M.

PNN & Agencies