New Delhi: Steve Smith’s unconventional technique will warrant a slightly wider line from Indian bowlers. This is according to former Indian great Sachin Tendulkar. He has urged the pacers to target the ‘fifth stump’ of Steve Smith to blunt the redoubtable batsman. Sachin Tendulkar said that unless the batsman is checked, India will have problems during the upcoming series in Australia.

Smith missed the last India-Australia series in 2018-19 due to a ball-tampering ban. He will be itching to go out there and prove a point. He has always performed against India and has six Test hundreds and a 92. It is indeed a great record.

“Smith’s technique is unconventional. Normally, we tell a bowler in Test matches to bowl on and around off-stump or may be fourth stump line. But for Smith, because he shuffles, may be that line (of delivery) moves further away by four to five inches,” Tendulkar said.

“One has to aim between (imaginary) fourth and fifth stump for Smith to nick one. It’s just a mental adjustment of line, more than anything else. Smith said he is ready for the short-pitched stuff. Probably he is expecting bowlers to be aggressive upfront with him. But I think, he needs to be tested on and around that off-stump channel. Keep him on back-foot and induce that early mistake,” said the former India captain.

Can’t an in-swinging yorker be more effective, considering Smith’s pronounced trigger from leg to off stump?

“For that to happen, you have to see how much the ball is swinging. All those things matter. You can’t use saliva, so it’s a different case, if wickets have a lot more life. In England during the Test matches, on occasions, the Dukes wouldn’t be swinging much,” Tendulkar said.

“I don’t know if they will have greenish wickets for the ball to do a little bit. If the ball doesn’t swing you may not even see the swinging Yorker,” added the little master.

The Indian bowling attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma (doubtful) and Umesh Yadav is a ‘potent one’. However, Tendulkar would ideally like the team management to identify a defensive bowler as well.

“As I have always said, we have one of the best and most balanced bowling attacks India has ever had. Eventually, you have to pick 20 wickets to win Test matches. But 20 wickets shouldn’t be too expensive either,” Tendulkar pointed out.

“Along with our attacking bowlers, we should also identify bowlers who can hold one end up on unresponsive pitches. They would bowl those continuous maiden overs to build the pressure,” added Tendulkar.

Asked about Indian opening combination, Tendulkar said he expects Mayank Agarwal to be a sure-shot starter. “Mayank, I know, is a confirmed starter because he has scored big runs. If Rohit (Sharma) is fit and available, then he should be there. Between other guys (Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul), that will be the management’s decision as they would know who’s in form,” stated Tendulkar.

He acknowledged that Australia’s batting unit looks better at this point. “Smith, (David) Warner and (Marnus) Labuschagne will be a factor. These two seniors back in the team and also with Labuschangne, it makes it a much better batting unit. It will be a bit more competitive series and I am sure India is ready for it,” said Tendulkar. He also gave India a good chance of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Like everyone else, Tendulkar also agreed that skipper Virat Kohli’s absence from three Test matches will create a void. At the same time, it would present an opportunity to someone else, he said.

“Virat not being there without a doubt is a big void but also on the other hand, the kind of bench strength that we have and the talent that is available, it is a good opportunity for somebody to establish himself,” Tendulkar pointed out.