Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana said Monday he has been fortunate enough during his career in the Hindi film industry. Ayushmann Khurrana said he is lucky to have worked with some of the most ‘visionary filmmakers’ of Bollywood. Among them is director Sriram Raghavan, with whom Khurana collaborated for the National Award-winning Andhadhun.

Andhadhun released October 5, 2018. The black comedy thriller earned critical acclaim. It went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. Andhadhun earned Khurrana his maiden National Award for his performance. It also bagged top honours in the best Hindi film and Screenplay category at the 66th National Awards.

On the film’s second anniversary, the actor said it was his privilege to team up with a prolific filmmaker like Raghavan.

“I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best, visionary filmmakers of our time. I’m honoured that I got the opportunity to work in a Sriram Raghavan film. Yes, I’m known for my progressive social entertainers that leave a message. However, what matters most to me is being a part of the best cinema that is produced by our industry. It does really matter,” Khurrana said in a statement.

The film also features Tabu, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan. It is a murder-drama at the centre of which is a pianist (Khurrana), who may or may not be blind.

The 36-year-old actor described Raghavan as a ‘master’ of psychological thrillers. He said Andhadhun was a learning experience for him. Khurrana said the film offered him the opportunity to push himself further.

“I like to experiment, mix it up and push the envelope as an artiste. Andhadhun gave me the opportunity to do something that I had never done before. I thank Sriram Sir for his faith in me. I can’t wait to collaborate with him again, hopefully soon,” Khurrana said.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in this year’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. His other release, Gulabo Sitabo, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, released on Amazon Prime Video.