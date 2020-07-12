Mumbai: In a video message Sunday, veteran star – MP Hema Malini put an end to the rumours of her hospitalization. Hema Malini said she is ‘completely fine’ and ‘healthy’. The 71-year-old actor dismissed the reports by sharing a 28 second-long clip on Twitter from home.

Hema Malini’s tweet

“I am hearing rumours that I am not well and I am in the hospital. But I want to inform all my loved ones that this is not true. Nothing has happened to me. I am healthy. By the grace of God, I am completely fine,” Hema Malini said in the video. “Thank you so much for your concern,” she added.

See link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1282232438194765825

The veteran actor’s statement comes hours after her daughter – actor-author Esha Deol rubbished her mom’s hospitalisation rumours. “My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine!” Esha tweeted earlier in the day. “The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love and concern,” she stated.

Rumour mills working overtime

The rumours started to spread after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19. They were admitted to a city hospital Saturday. Hospital sources said that both are stable. Later in the day, Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya tested positive for coronavirus.

The Bachchan residence is now a containment zone and all residents have been quarantined for 14 days, informed an official.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said Sunday his mother, Dulari, along with brother Raju and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently under quarantine, he added.

Riddhima slams rumours

Meanwhile, designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also slammed rumours that her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother, Ranbir Kapoor, have tested COVID-19 positive. She urged people not to spread misinformation.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 Saturday. A total of 1,308 new patients were found Saturday.