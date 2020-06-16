Mumbai: The International Space University (ISU) in France has paid homage to Sushant Singh Rajput. The ISU said in a statement that the news of the actor’s death was ‘deeply saddening’. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment here Sunday.

Rajput was under medication

According to an official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.

Condolence message

The official Twitter handle of ISU tweeted Monday how Rajput was supposed to visit the campus last year. However, he failed to do so due to scheduling conflict. The actor was keenly fascinated towards astronomy.

“We are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education. He was following ISU on social media,” the ISU statement said.

Visit that failed

“Rajput had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU’s Central Campus in the summer of 2019. However, other agenda priorities prevented him from travelling to Strasbourg,” the statement said.

ISU paid condolences to Rajput’s family and friends. It said the actor’s memory will ‘remain among his thousands of followers across India and all over the world’.

Rajput had enrolled at Delhi Technical University (DTU) in 2003, which was then known as Delhi College of Engineering. However, three years into the course he left, to pursue his showbiz dreams.

Fascinated by astronomy

Even after leaving the four-year degree course, he remained fascinated with science and had a deep interest in astronomy. Rajput did a lot of research for the Chanda Mama Door Ke. For that he also visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 2017. Rajput had stayed in NASA to train for his role as an astronaut for the film, which was eventually shelved.

The actor also owned a Meade 14” LX600 telescope.

Agencies