Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is working towards getting her strength back after battling COVID-19. Kriti Sanon posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen indulging in a pilates session, dressed in purple sports bra and black lycra pants.

“Hang in there.. 2020 is finally about to end! This year has been hard in every way, but it has only made me realise that I am much stronger than I thought I was! Getting my strength back post COVID-19! Had to end the year with my fav form of workout: Pilates with my favvvv person,” Kriti wrote.

See video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJdXgs0A_qB/

Earlier this month, Kriti released an official statement revealing that she tested negative for COVID-19, and thanked everyone for their good wishes. On December 9, Kriti had announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she was ‘feeling fine’.

The actress had tested positive on returning from Chandigarh where she had been shooting with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain’s upcoming comedy Second Innings. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

Kriti had said that she rested a lot during the time she tested positive for COVID-19. She had also disclosed that immediately after recovering from COVID-19 she had felt very weak. So she took as much rest as possible to get rid of the weakness. Presently she has stated that she is in the best shape of her life.