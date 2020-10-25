Dubai: Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul said that the team kept up their belief throughout their match against SunRisers Hyderabad Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. KXIP could only manage 127/6 batting first but they extraordinarily took seven wickets in the last four overs of the SRH innings to dismiss them for 114.

This meant that Kings XI Punjab have now won their last four games on the trot after going five games without a win in the first half of the league.

“Winning is a habit, which we didn’t find in the first half. Honestly, I’m speechless. Everybody’s chipped in. Low-scoring games is when you realise the importance of those 10-15 runs scored by batsmen, those diving stops and those tight overs,” said Rahul in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“The openers have the freedom to score and I think that’s what happened with SRH as well. I was hoping we didn’t give anything above 40 in the first six, so I was positive and the team was positive.”

Rahul credited the coaching staff for the turnaround they have experienced this season. “The work done is always behind the scenes. Not just the players but the support team. You can’t change a lot in two months but all these guys have pushed the boys to be better and better,” he said.

“Even when we were sitting on the bottom of the table we didn’t panic. We kept scrapping and we’re really happy that the wins are coming.”

IANS